Many Fridges, Freezers Might Be Banned Across New York State

New Yorkers are worried many home appliances may be banned.

In late Dec. 2023, then-President Joe Biden announced new rules for refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers.

Biden Issued New Rules For Refrigerators, Freezers In New York

The Biden administration finalized stricter energy efficiency standards for residential refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers.

Officials said the stricter guidelines would reduce energy consumption by 10 to 15 percent for each appliance type.

The Department of Energy estimated the new rules will eliminate around 420 million metric tons of "dangerous carbon dioxide emissions" over the next 30 years and save American households and businesses $5 billion per year on their utility bills.

What Happens With Donald Trump Back In Office?

The deadline to comply was set for January 31, 2029, or January 31, 2030, depending on the appliance.

However, with Donald Trump back as President, the future of these new energy efficiency guidelines is uncertain.

After taking office, Trump announced a pause on a number of energy efficiency guidelines, including for refrigerators, freezers, and refrigerator-freezers.

The Trump administration says this move will allow the consumer to make their own choice when purchasing a new fridge or freezer.

The people, not the government, should be choosing the home appliances and products they want at prices they can afford,” Trump Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Critics say pausing the new rules will only hurt the environment and increase your utility bills.

A spokesperson for the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy told Hudson Valley Post if the new guidelines are unpaused, the new standards won't require "any person to get rid of refrigerators or any other appliance they have."

The new standards will only concern "sales of new models."

