Many Exposed To Potentially Deadly Virus In New York State

A potentially deadly virus is spreading in New York. Health officials are now worried because someone with the virus was out in public.

New York State Health officials confirmed another case of the measles. And this person was inside a children's medical center.

Child With Measles Inside Long Island Medical Center

New York State health officials confirmed an unvaccinated Nassau County resident under the age of five was in the waiting room at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, thus potentially exposing anyone who visited the emergency department.

"Complications may include pneumonia, encephalitis, miscarriage, preterm birth, hospitalization, and death," the New York State Department of Health states.

Anyone who was in the waiting room at Cohen Children's Medical Center between 6:45 p.m. on March 20th and 3:30 p.m. on March 21 may have been exposed.

Common Measles Symptoms, How It Spreads In New York

Once thought to be eliminated, the CDC is once again urging families to make sure they get their measles vaccines.

Measles Spreading In New York, United States

According to the CDC, there are now 64 confirmed cases of measles across the United States in 2024.

The "majority of cases" were among people who were not vaccinated against measles, according to the CDC.

At least three of the cases are reported in New York State. Other jurisdictions include:

Arizona,

California,

Florida,

Georgia,

Illinois,

Indiana,

Louisiana,

Maryland,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri,

New Jersey,

Ohio,

Pennsylvania,

Virginia,

Washington

In 2023, the 58 cases were spread across 20 jurisdictions, including New York State.

