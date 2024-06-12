New York State announced more steps to protect New Yorkers from shark attacks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced New York State will continue to use drones to monitor for sharks and other marine life at beaches in New York State.

Monitoring for Sharks at New York State Beaches

Shark-monitoring drones were first deployed last summer in response to an increase in shark sightings in New York.

"We developed new tools and strategies to monitor marine wildlife and protect the health and safety of New Yorkers. These new drones will increase the shark monitoring capacity of local governments ensuring local beaches are safe for all beachgoers," Hochul stated.

New Video Highlights Upgraded Drone Technology

Five Attacked By Sharks In New York In Span Of Two Days

In July 2023, five people were bitten in a span of just two days in and around Long Island.

Woman Nearly Killed By Shark In New York

Gold Coast Beaches Closed Following Fatal Shark Attack At Greenmount Beach Getty Images loading...

There were a handful of other shark-human encounters off beaches in New York last summer including a woman who was nearly killed by a shark in August 2023. See more about that encounter below:

New York City Woman Nearly Killed By Shark

Officials from the Hudson Valley are also warning residents about the current dangers of the Hudson River and other waters in the area. CLICK HERE to read more.

