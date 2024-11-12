Many Animals Banned In Parts Of New York State

Parts of New York State ban certain animals, while lawmakers want a statewide ban.

Last week, Peanut the Squirrel's death has received national attention.

Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized In New York State

The squirrel and a raccoon were seized from their home in New York State and later euthanized to be tested for rabies, according to the DEC.

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Squirrels and raccoons are two animals that are illegal to own as pets in New York State. See the full list below

New York City Bans Wild Animals In Circus

In 2017, New York City banned the use of wild and exotic animals in circuses.

"It's official. Wild and exotic animals will be banned from circuses in New York City," current New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Facebook when the law was signed.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

The law prohibits all traveling circuses from bringing wild animals into New York City. Animal advocates praised the law.

"New York City has told the world that wild animals don’t exist for our entertainment," PETA stated. "This outstanding victory will have a ripple effect around the world, confirming that animals in circuses are not willing performers. Thank you, New York City!"

Elephants Banned In New York State

In 2017, New York State passed the Elephant Protection Act. The bill prohibits the use of elephants in entertainment acts in New York State.

New York Bill Wants To Ban Animals

A bill is being considered in the New York Legislature that would ban more wild animals in circuses or traveling animal acts in New York.

Massachusetts just passed a law that bans traveling acts like circuses from using elephants, lions, giraffes and other animals in its shows.

Similar bans are in place in California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, and New Jersey.

