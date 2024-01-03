Mandatory Changes To All New York Walmart’s Will Have ‘Big Impact’
Walmart confirmed a change that's going to have a "big impact" and locations across New York State.
After a test period, the company is making a permanent change.
Sensory-Friendly Hours Tested At Walmart
During the fall of 2023, Walmart tested out making shopping inside stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by taking measures to create a less stimulating environment for a couple of hours each Saturday.
"During the back-to-school season, we changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible. The feedback of the pilot program was overwhelmingly positive. These changes may have seemed small to some, but for others they transformed the shopping experience," the company states in a press release.
The feedback was great, according to the company.
"Our biggest piece of feedback? Keep it going!" the company added.
Sensory-Friendly Hours Return To Walmart
Because the sensory-friendly hours were such a success the company plans to make it a permanent change.
Every day at every Walmart location in New York State, across the United States and Puerto Rico sensory-friendly hours are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
"During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears. These changes are thanks to those who shared their feedback on how their stores could help them feel like they belong," Walmart added.
The change started on Nov. 10 and Walmart has no plans to end sensory-friendly hours.
