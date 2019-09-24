Man Who Sold ‘Deadly Drugs’ in Hudson Valley Pleads Guilty

A Hudson Valley man confessed he helped street dealers sell heroin laced with fentanyl and crack cocaine in the local area.

On Monday, 34-year-old Luis Curet of Ellenville pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drug trafficking organization that operated in Ulster County.

Curet admitted that between November and December 2018, he operated a stash house and assisted in the distribution of crack cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl to street dealers on behalf of the organization.

Curet faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million.

Curet and six others were arrested in March. At the time, the group was accused of selling "deadly drugs in the Ellenville area."

Edwin Jorge and Randy Mandiville, both from Ellenville, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug conspiracy.