Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley

A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, while conducting warranted investigations, the Saugerties Police Department learned that 38-year-old A.J. Brown of Gloucester, Massachusetts was living at 604 Harvest Way in the Hamlet of Glasco in the Town of Saugerties, New York, police say.

The Farmhouse Commons apartment complex is located on Harvest Way in Saugerties. The website claims it's "the perfect place to call home."

Brown was wanted out of the State of Maryland on a Warrant of Arrest, issued by the District Court of Maryland for Baltimore County on December 28, 2021, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

"The warrant charges Brown with committing Felony Assault in the First Degree and the Misdemeanor of Assault in the Second Degree. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on December 19, 2021, in which Brown is accused of assaulting a female, between exits 47-49, on I-95," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Brown was taken into custody by Saugerties officers without incident, police say. Brown was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the charge of being a Fugitive From Justice.

Brown was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition proceedings.

