Man Vanishes In Upstate New York After Thanksgiving, Help Needed

New York State Police are asking for help after a man went missing after Thanksgiving.

State Police seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing hiker in the town of Newcomb

On Wednesday, New York State Police officially asked for the public's help in finding a missing hiker.

Hiker From Québec, Canada Goes Missing In Upstate New York

Police learned that 22-year-old Leo DuFour of Québec, Canada, came to the United States after Thanksgiving to hike the Allen Mountain trailhead in Newcomb, New York.

DuFour began his hike on Black Friday. On Saturday, Nov. 30, at about 11 p.m., New York State Police troopers were told the hiker went missing.

"New York State Forest Rangers started an active investigation regarding the location of DuFour. New York State Police were informed of the missing hiker and responded to the Command Post," New York State Police stated in a press release.

The most recent photos of DuFour are spread out throughout this article.

Search Continues For Missing Hiker In Newcomb, New York

The multi-agency search to find DuFour continues.

"The State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Leo DuFour," New York State Police added. "If anyone has information on Dufour’s location, they are asking the contact State Police at 518-873-2778."

Key Details

Police were told DeFour has hiked the Allen Mountain trailhead in the past. He typically wears a black Arc Teryx Coat, black shell pants, a tan winter hat, a black backpack, and reflective sunglasses.

DeFour is approximately 150 pounds, approximately 5’7", with brown hair.

