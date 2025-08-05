Masked Man Sprays Many With Bear Spray In New York

A man in a mask sprayed bear repellent inside a packed part of New York. 8 people were hurt, 4 hospitalized.

At least eight people were hurt when someone sprayed them with bear spray.

8 Injured By Bear Spray

Several people are recovering after someone released bear spray into a subway car at the Union Square subway station on Sunday.

Police say it happened on a crowded 4 subway train around 9:30 p.m. at the 14th Street–Union Square subway station.

Suspect On The Run

Authorities are searching for the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s.

He was wearing a camouflage ski mask and fled the scene. He fled the subway, ran upstairs, and disappeared on a street.

Details are unclear, but it's believed the suspect was involved in an argument with another rider just before the bear spray incident.

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital. NBC reports all should be "ok." Four others were treated on the scene.

Impacts Of Bear Spray

Bear spray is intended only for use in stopping aggressive bears. It sprays a cloud of hot pepper oil intended to irritate a bear's lungs and eyes.

Bear spray can cause significant irritation and discomfort to humans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

