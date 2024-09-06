Man Previously Arrested By FBI Accused Of Hudson Valley Murder
A second arrest has been made following a 2022 murder in the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, Beacon police announced a second arrest was made regarding a 2022 murder.
Beacon Police Arrest Second Suspect In 2022 Murder
Police arrested 23-year-old Khyree Pratt of Philadelphia, PA for the 2022 murder of Lionel Pittman in Forrestal Heights.
Pratt is currently an inmate at a federal correctional institution out of state. Members of the Beacon Police Department brought him back to Beacon on Thursday and charged him with murder in the first degree.
He was then sent to Dutchess County Jail.
2022 Murder In Beacon, New York
In May of 2022, the City of Beacon Police Department responded to the Forrestal Heights complex parking lot located off of West Center Street for a report of shots fired with one individual being struck.
Arriving officers found one person fatally shot in the parking lot near the Forrestal Heights complex. Police later identified the victim as 32-year-old Lionell Pittman.
Victim Had Ties To Orange County and Dutchess County, New York
Pittman was from Newburgh, New York but lived in Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls, New York, according to his Facebook.
1st Murder Arrest
Earlier this summer, in June, police arrested Naije Perrette, 24, of Beacon. The Beacon man was charged with murder in connection to Pittman's death.
Police didn't release how their investigation led to either arrest.
"There are elements of the investigation which are still ongoing. As of this time, further information is not being released," Beacon police told Hudson Valley Post.
