Man Killed Off-Roading Near Hudson Valley Farm

A man was killed while off-roading near a farm in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation into a one-car fatal off-road crash that occurred in the Town of Amenia at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff deputies responded to the Benson Farm at 355 Poplar Hill Road in Amenia for a report of a serious crash. A preliminary investigation by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office revealed that 50-year-old Matthew Hadley was operating a 2018 Jeep in a field when he lost control of the vehicle and was partially ejected, officials say. Police did not release where Hadley is from.

Hadley, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office believes the primary contributing factors in the fatal accident appear to be reckless operation in off-road conditions and lack of seatbelt use.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the New York State Police, Wassaic Fire Department, Amenia Fire Department, Dover Fire Department, Amenia EMS, and Northern Dutchess EMS. The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit, and more information may be released as it becomes available, police say.