Man Escapes Upstate New York Hospital, Swims Across Lake From Cops
A man escaped from an Upstate New York hospital and then fled police by swimming across a lake.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. DEC Forest Rangers highlighted a bizarre wilderness search in a recent DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review
Wilderness Search, Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County, New York
On Sept. 8 at 5:42 p.m., Forest Ranger Captain Burns and Rangers Corey and Rooney joined New York State Police in searching for a patient from Adirondack Medical Center.
The man fled from the hospital and then swam across Lake Colby, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Lake Colby is a 272-acre lake, located just outside the village of Saranac Lake, in Franklin County, New York. The lake is located just outside of the Adirondack Medical Center, according to Google Maps.
Man Flees New York Hosptial, Swims Across Lake To Avoid Capture
The man ran away from the hospital just after 6 p.m. After swimming across the lake, Ranger Rooney spotted the patient running on the snowmobile trails behind the camp.
He continued running towards the railroad tracks where he was spotted by Ranger Corey. After a brief chase, Ranger Corey took the patient into custody and turned him over to New York State Police.
The man was brought back to the hospital around 7 p.m.
It’s unclear why the man ran from the hospital or why he was in the hospital.