Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police

Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers.

On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park.

On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in partnership with the New York State Police to conduct a Precision Policing Initiative addressing gun violence and illegal gun possession. Around 9:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Third St by Downing Park in alleged relation to an ongoing investigation.

Man Drowns In Pond At Downing Park in City of Newburgh, New York

During the traffic stop, one of the vehicle occupants fled on foot toward Downing Park. The man then dove into the pond at the park to avoid police, officials say.

"The male occupant then swam out about 60 feet from shore and began struggling to stay above water. The male shouted to (the) police that he was drowning and

disappeared under the water for several seconds. Upon resurfacing, the male was seen spitting out water and gasping for air," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

City of Newburgh Police Save Drowning Man

Two City of Newburgh officers immediately performed life-saving measures by entering the pond. Officers swam about 40 feet where they deployed a throw rope and

flotation instrument to the drowning man.

Police successfully rescued the unnamed man and brought him ashore to be evaluated.

With assistance from the City of Newburgh Fire Department, City of Newburgh Engineering Department, City of Newburgh Water Department, and the New York State Police, the pond was drained and a loaded firearm was recovered at the scene, police say.

Downing Park Pond Drained in Newburgh, Gun Found

The investigation into this case is still ongoing and charges are pending, according to the City of Newburgh Police Department.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," the City of Newburgh Police Department stated.

