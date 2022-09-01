In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help.

The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.

Disabled Vehicle Causes Delays On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Google Google loading...

About 45 minutes later the right lane of the eastbound bridge was closed due to police activity.

"UPDATE: Newburgh Beacon Bridge: Right lane closed due to Police activity, EASTBOUND. Use caution," New York State Bridge Authority said.

Person Reportedly Jumps Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NYS Bridge Authority NYS Bridge Authority loading...

The police activity and lane closure were believed to be due to reports of a bridge jumper. Multiple 911 reports reported someone "jumped" from the bridge.

However, on Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed the deceased accidentally fell from the bridge.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

New York State Police reports a 29-year-old man from Poughkeepsie fell off the bridge after his car broke down on the eastbound side of the bridge just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's believed Paul Montenero tried to gain access to a safer location, on the pedestrian walkway but fell through a gap between the roadway and the walkway, News 10 reports.

Body Recovered Below Bridge

NYS Bridge Authority NYS Bridge Authority loading...

First responders later recovered the 29-year-old’s body in the Hudson River, underneath the bridge. The Orange County Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist with the recovery of Montenero, who was found below the bridge.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Beacon firefighters later reported a man was found in the water underneath the bridge.

"BFD and multiple mutual aid units are currently operating at a male in the water underneath the Newburgh Beacon Bridge," Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 stated.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was reopened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the New York State Bridge Authority.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.