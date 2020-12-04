A Hudson Valley politician was selected to help try and keep the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

On Thursday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) was elected Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee by his colleagues and peers in the Democratic Caucus.

“I am honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead the DCCC in this pivotal moment in history," Maloney said in a statement. "There is so much on the line for American families right now. As we work to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, it will be essential that we have strong leaders in Congress who will fight for the health and success of every American. In partnership with the Biden Administration, the Democratic Party will fight for the people, strengthening our communities from coast to coast. “A strong Democratic majority in 2022 will be essential to our fight. I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority. I thank my peers for their confidence, and can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Rep. Maloney, who lives in Putnam County, was nominated to be the Chair of the DCCC by Rep. Linda Sánchez (CA-38), and seconded by Reps. Marc Veasey (TX-33), Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), and Angie Craig (MN-02).