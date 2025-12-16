Something Just Got Banned In New York: Here’s What We Know

Something was quietly banned in New York State. The new law closes a major loophole and could impact more people than expected.

There's big news coming out of Albany.

Hochul Signs Ban on Sweepstakes Casinos

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law banning online sweepstakes casinos in New York. These are the sites that let people play casino-like games with virtual coins that could be traded for cash or prizes.

Senate Bill S5935A was signed into law late last week, closing a loophole that allowed online sweepstakes sites, often using dual-currency systems, to operate in New York and offer games that looked a lot like real betting.

Under the new law, online sweepstakes casinos that let players redeem virtual currency for cash or prizes are now illegal in New York

What It Means for New Yorkers

The new law not only outlaws these online casino-like games, it also prohibits companies that support them, like payment processors and advertisers. Penalties can reach up to $100,000 per violation.

Most online sweepstakes operators, including big names that once offered “virtual coins” games in New York, have already left the state, following cease-and-desist actions by the New York State Attorney General’s office in June.

The bill received strong support in Albany, passing both chambers with significant margins earlier this year before heading to the governor’s desk.

Supporters say the ban protects consumers from unregulated gambling. Opponents say some games were just harmless entertainment.

New York now joins a growing list of states, including New Jersey, California, Connecticut, Montana, and Nevada, that have taken similar action

