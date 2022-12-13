Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police.

It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.

What machinery was stolen in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Blooming Grove police, an ATV was stolen from a property onto Felter Hill Road. Police say they believe the incident happened sometime between 5:30 PM on Saturday, December 10th and 10:00 AM on Sunday, December 11th. How awful...

More details on the theft:

This is where it gets tricky, police are unsure of some details of the reported theft. According to police, they are not sure if the ATV was started and driven away or if it was taken away from the area by another vehicle (the ATV is pictured below).

Getting more information on how it was taken will help police figure out how and who did this terrible act.

Asking for the public's help:

The Blooming Grove Police Department is asking for residents to check their ring or surveillance cameras to see if they have any footage that could be helpful in solving the crime. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Blooming Grove Police Department and ask for Officer Miller by calling (845)-496-916.

We hope the ATV will get returned to its rightful owner and that justice will be served to the person who committed the crime. We'll keep you updated on the story.

