A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live.

I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking my dog, Arthur. As he was romping in the snow, having the time of his tiny life, we came across a scene of destruction: our neighbor's mailbox - usually vertical - was laying on its side, surrounded by the splintered wood of its former post. The culprit was obvious.

Snowplow vs Mailbox

The Town of Newburgh snowplows were (thankfully) out in full force last night. They did such a good job that the roads showed almost no evidence of the winter weather that was falling just hours before. Unfortunately, one plow seemed to stray juuust off the pavement and into a neighbor's mailbox. But who's responsible for fixing it? There's good news if you live in Newburgh.

The Town of Newburgh, NY Will Replace Plow-Damaged Mailboxes

If you live in the Town of Newburgh, like me, then you're in luck. While most towns in the Hudson Valley insist that damaged mailboxes are the responsibility of the property owner (looking at you, East Fishkill), the Town of Newburgh will actually help you fix or replace your snowplow-damaged mailbox... with a few requirements.

How to Get Your Plow-Damaged Mailbox Replaced

The town says they'll help as long as your mailbox was "installed and maintained according to United States Postal Department standards", in good pervious condition, clearly visible, and was actually hit by a town plow. If you meet those standards, here's what you can expect.

The Town of Newburgh says they will provide a "basic standard size steel mailbox", as well as a support post. They may even help temporarily fix the current mailbox until a new one can be installed in the spring.

