It’s Here: Hudson Valley Ice Skating Rink Serves Up New Restaurant

Hudson Valley's premiere ice skating and sports facility now features a new restaurant.

Strada Grill out of Montgomery, NY is an American -style family-owned and operated restaurant that fuses the delicious taste of American cuisine with the exciting techniques of its Executive Chef, who has several years of experience in the culinary industry throughout the country working for world-renowned chefs at places like Mesa Grill, Major League Baseball (MLB) Network and NBC Studios.

They have now expanded to another location from their spot at Scott's Corner Plaza at 1011 NY-17K Suite 10 Montgomery, NY.

Strada Grill at Ice Time Sports

Branded as Strada Grill Sports, a new location for Strada Grill opened on Dec. 9 at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh. The indoor arena is the Hudson Valley's premiere ice skating and sports facility and features two full sports rinks and a state-of-the-art hockey training system.

Ice rink activities include ice hockey, roller hockey, public skating, figure skating, learn to skate program, private lessons and birthday parties. Ice Time is also home of the Mid-Hudson Polar Bears travel hockey program.

Strada Grill Sports reopens the second-floor entrance at Ice Time with great food and a perfect view of the rinks.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

I've been to Ice Time for some great events over the years including bike expo events with Orange County Choppers back in the day and it's always been a fun time.

Best of luck to Strada Grill on the new Ice Time Sports location!

