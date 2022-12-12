Orange County Issues Statement in Preparation of Winter Weather

The first significant snowfall of the season wasn't too horrendous for the Hudson Valley but still isn't any fun to shovel. Did the snowfall that we received measure up to the predictions?

Snow Totals From Sunday, December 11th, 2022

Hudson Valley Weather said many schools across the region were delayed today due to the wet, sticky, packing snow that the Hudson Valley received. Sub-freezing temperatures overnight made certain areas even slicker.

The temperatures will barely get over freezing, but some potential sun later in the day could help improve road conditions. Snowfall totals range from a light coating to 6 inches.

Orange County Urges Residents to Prepare for Winter

Orange County Emergency Management - NY is encouraging residents to begin preparing for winter, which officially begins December 21st. As we have seen from this weekend; however, we know that the winter weather can strike anytime.

NY-ALERT, New York State’s all-hazards alert, and notification system, is one of the best ways residents can receive emergency information. To subscribe to this free service, please visit alert.ny.gov. If you do not have internet access, you may still sign up for NY-ALERT by calling 1-888-697-6972.

Below is a checklist of items to have your house and/or car stocked with in preparation for winter weather. Are there other items that people should keep in mind that aren't on this list? Do you know of any special deals that people can utilize to prepare their households?

10 Important Items to Prepare for Another Hudson Valley Winter Orange County Emergency Management - NY is encouraging residents to begin preparing for winter, which officially begins on December 21st. Residents should always have the following items available:

