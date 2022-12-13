Jackpot! Kingston, NY Celebrating with Limited Time Free Parking
Need a reason to get out and enjoy spending time in the City of Kingston NY? Well, there are quite a few reasons that you should patronize the amazing businesses of this happening town.
The City of Kingston NY's Mayor Noble made the announcement that there will once again be extending a much-appreciated gift to all those who wish to visit this one-time capital of New York State.
What is this gift that the City of Kingston NY is giving away to all?
The City of Kingston NY is extending free parking to all those who visit their fair town until just after the new year. The free parking will be for the first two hours and is limited to the city and municipal lots.
When will the parking enforcement and the need to pay the parking meters return?
The 'free parking' will remain in effect until January 2, 2023. You will need to start paying again to park in the City of Kingston NY on January 3, 2023. You will need to be aware of the parking meters and which lots you will need to pay at the machine for.
What will the City of Kingston be doing to the parking meters during this 'free parking' period?
During the 'free parking time' of December 12 through January 2, 2023, the City of Kingston will be working on repairs to the meters and upgrades (according to Mayor Noble's press release).