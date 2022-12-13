Need a reason to get out and enjoy spending time in the City of Kingston NY? Well, there are quite a few reasons that you should patronize the amazing businesses of this happening town.

The City of Kingston NY's Mayor Noble made the announcement that there will once again be extending a much-appreciated gift to all those who wish to visit this one-time capital of New York State.

What is this gift that the City of Kingston NY is giving away to all?

City Of San Francisco To Increase Number Of Parking Tickets To Aid Budget Deficit Getty Images loading...

The City of Kingston NY is extending free parking to all those who visit their fair town until just after the new year. The free parking will be for the first two hours and is limited to the city and municipal lots.

Get our free mobile app

When will the parking enforcement and the need to pay the parking meters return?

144332817 Carl Zoch loading...

The 'free parking' will remain in effect until January 2, 2023. You will need to start paying again to park in the City of Kingston NY on January 3, 2023. You will need to be aware of the parking meters and which lots you will need to pay at the machine for.

Get our free mobile app

What will the City of Kingston be doing to the parking meters during this 'free parking' period?

78817986 Fuse loading...

During the 'free parking time' of December 12 through January 2, 2023, the City of Kingston will be working on repairs to the meters and upgrades (according to Mayor Noble's press release).

What is your favorite place to visit in the City of Kingston?

Where is everyone in New York moving to? Here is the list of where your friends are moving Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Wild! Here is what 25 True Crime locations look like today! What do you think? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)