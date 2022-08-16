City of Kingston Says ‘Do This’ to Help Save Water During Drought

You have heard that the City of Kingston, New York issued a drought alert? Now they are doubling down on that alert. They are sharing info as to what you can do to dramatically reduce your water use.

Is there anything that you can do to actually make a difference during the City of Kingston's drought? Will not washing your car or watering your lawn really help the cause?

What does the City of Kingston, NY want you to do to help conserve water during the Emergency Drought?

The City of Kingston and Mayor Noble, have now upgraded the drought to Stage 2, which means additional restrictions:

No using water to fill your pool, or maintain a water level.

No watering of lawns, or golf courses. You can water, using a watering can only, your garden or crops that will be used for human consumption

Non-residential water customers are being asked to cut their water use by at least 20%.

What can happen if you are caught watering your lawn or filling up your pool in the City of Kingston?

According to a press release from Mayor Noble's office, there is a chance you can be fined or face additional penalties. For more information on ways you are restricted from using water in the City of Kingston, you can click here, or you can call the Kingston Water Department at 845-331-0175.

Some ways to conserve water? Keep reading.

Fix leaky faucets immediately.

Take shorter showers

Use appliances, like dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full.

