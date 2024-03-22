Major Forecast Change: 1.5 Feet Of Snow For Upstate New York, Flooding In New York

Winter Storm Watches and Flood Warnings have been issued for this weekend.

Friday morning in the Hudson Valley was freezing! It was below 30 degrees in the Hudson Valley around 7 a.m.

"Period Of Wet Snow" Forecast For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Despite the calendar turning to spring, Hudson Valley Post was warning about "winter weather" that was forecast for the region.

Hudson Valley Weather reported Friday's arctic air would set the stage for a "potential winter weather event for Friday night and Saturday."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The trusted local weather source said there could be a "period of wet snow" that should develop Friday night into Saturday. Hudson Valley Weather reported the Hudson Valley could see " a couple of inches of wet snow" before a change to soaking rain.

No Snow But Soaking Rain For Hudson Valley

It appears the Hudson Valley has dodged the "wet snow" but the "soaking rain" will cause some issues.

"Unfortunately, our snow lovers will be left out in the cold rain once again... a common theme this winter," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Flood Watch For Most Of The Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service New York has issued a flood watch for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties as well as all of New York City and Long Island.

A total of 2 to 3.5 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

"There will be potential for flooding which could linger into Saturday night with residual runoff and for some area rivers and streams," the National Weather Service warns.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Flood Watch For Dutchess County

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service Albany also issued a flood watch for Dutchess County.

Around 2 inches of rain is expected Saturday through Saturday night with locally higher amounts.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Winter Storm Watch For Upstate New York

Our friends in the upper parts of Upstate New York are gonna see that "wet snow" that was reported. And boy could it be a lot of snow!

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.