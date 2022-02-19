New York State Worker Warns of Lyft Fraud That Cost Him

A seven-minute ride with Lyft should not cost you $150. One employee of New York state claims the company billed him extra for something he claims he never did. In this case, damage the vehicle he rode in. Is this just an isolated incident? According to reports left with the Better Business Bureau, there are others claiming Lyft billed them for damages they never committed.

Is this another case of something known as "vomit fraud"?

The state worker used Lyft for a short ride from the State Capitol to the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station on February 15, according to PIX. However, the customer claims he was billed $150 by Lyft for damages the company said he left behind. PIX says that pictures of what appears to be vomit in the back of the Lyft car were sent to the rider. And while he adamantly denies throwing up in the vehicle, the company denied his claim even after he protested.

The worker says that as soon as he was dropped off from his ride, he received the message and the pics for the alleged damage. Lyft told news sources that they would investigate the matter. The state employee says he still hasn't received his money back.

Weird Things Left Behind in Lyft and Uber Cars

In other news, with the increasing popularity of services like Lyft and Uber, the number of things passengers might leave behind is obviously going to increase. Some are downright bizarre. Uber shared their 2020 Lost and Found Index. The most commonly misplaced items are some of the usual items; phones, wallets, keys, backpacks, headphones etc. Weekends and late nights tend to be the times when folks forget stuff the most, according to the report.

Now, when you break it down by areas where the service is available, it really gets interesting. Some of New York state's strangest items left behind?

Raffle basket of hot sauce

Foldable table

Arm sling

Fanny pack

E-ZPass

Garage Door Opener

Meat

Maybe the fanny pack was left behind on purpose? How about New York City? This is really good. Who's leaving their gold teeth behind?

Gold teeth

Wand

Bag of three stuffed elves

Flan

Walkie Talkie

Purple tutu

Puppy sweater

Violin bow

Twilight book

Well, at least there weren't any areas from New York on the index's most forgetful places. According to the Index, Lubbock, TX was America's most forgetful city, followed by Oxford, MS College Station, TX, Fresno ,CA, and Modesto, CA.

