I often joke after we come through one of these cold spells we've been having lately in New York that the birds have probably moved out. Then one by one the first morning there is sun they are back hopping from tree to tree chirping away to their bird friends like it isn't 32 degrees or less outside.

After this last ice storm, I was sure it would be a while before we saw any birds in my yard. I was honestly thinking that they had all gotten frozen to their nests. But nope the next day when the sun came out they were all out pecking on the gutters for water and trying not to slide off ice-covered tree branches.

The Great Backyard Bird Count in the Hudson Valley

So why all this talk about birds? Simple, this weekend you can make a difference and be part of a global event without ever leaving your own backyard. The weather in the Hudson Valley will be perfect this weekend (February 18 - 21, 2022) for you and your friends or family to be part of the Great Backyard Bird Watch.

The Cornell Lab along with the Audubon and Birds Canada are hoping that you can take fifteen minutes this weekend to observe the birds you see in your backyard. They want you to note what you see and then share it with them for the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count.

How to Participate in the Great Bird Watch in the Hudson Valley

Participating is easy. They have a three-step process for you to follow. They even have tips for beginners that include a guide to help you identify the birds you are seeing in your yard. Click here to find out how to submit your backyard bird findings and possibly win a pair of Zeiss Binoculars.

