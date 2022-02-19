A Deeper Look Into Ulster County and Its Development

The county holds a very important piece of New York's history.

Ulster County is the latest county I've decided to do some research on. I have to say I've only been there a handful of times, but after looking into the details I want to make more of an effort to head that way. Here's what I found out so far:

History Behind It:

According to ny.gov, Ulster County was founded in 1683, wow it has been around for a while. Farms are a big part of the county and many early settlers were able to take advantage of that. There was also a big boom with orchards and dairy farms and these were able to bring in a ton of revenue for settlers. It's interesting because these are still important to the area.

Home To The First State Capital

That honor goes to....Kingston. I'll make a long story short, some leading patriots met in Kingston to create the first New York State Senate and the first State Assembly met. From there, the capital was named.

What Is Ulster County Known For?

I decided to ask around for this one and see what people said, here's what we got:

SUNY New Paltz

Mohonk Preserve

Minnewaska State Park

Rondout Waterfront in Kingston

Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz

Old Dutch Church

