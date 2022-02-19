I'm not one that likes to go too crazy or anything, but I enjoy going out on the weekends when the weather is feeling nice, and grab a few drinks with my friends. Occasionally I'll like to go dancing or find a really energetic atmosphere, but otherwise, I like a place where I can sit down, have a meal, try some new local drinks, catch up with whoever I'm with, and maybe even see some live music, depending on the location.

I'm a Poughkeepsie kid, and prior to the pandemic, I really only had a chance to explore this side of the river; however, I have heard so many good things about the New Paltz scene. Plus, I've made a number of new friends through the local music scene that are from or frequent that area. They've been dragging me out for shows, so I am getting to see all the venues along with all the hotspots to hit up after. There are still so many awesome places that I want to check out! I'm in awe of how much the Hudson Valley in general has to offer in local breweries. We really are a hub of phenomenal brewers!

Punxsutawney Phil may have said 6 more weeks of winter; however, the warm weather lately is drawing me out of hibernation, and these New Paltz breweries will do the trick. This list below includes breweries around New Paltz, NY with a rating of 3.8+ on Google. This gallery does not include locations that are marked temporarily closed.

8 of the Best Breweries in New Paltz, NY, According to Google This list includes breweries around New Paltz, NY with a rating of 3.8+ on Google. This list does not include locations that are marked temporarily closed.

