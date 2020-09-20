Are These the Best Breweries in Ulster County?
Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.
In no particular order of beer tastiness:
- Woodstock Brewing in Phoenicia
- Rough Cut Brewing Company, Kerhonksen
- West Kill Brewing, West Kill
- New Paltz Brewing Company, Wawarsing
- Yard Owl Brewing, Gardiner
- Keegan Ales, Kingston
- Upward Brewing Company, Livingston Manor
- Roscoe Beer Company, Roscoe
- Gardiner Brewing Company, Gardiner
- Hudson Ale Works, Highland
The above are just a few of the many great breweries in Ulster County, a reminder to us that we don't have to travel far to get great local beer and food.
Because of Covid, you will notice a few changes to these places if you had been there before, including:
- As per NYS mandate, you will need to order food with your first alcohol purchase
- You will need to wear a face covering or mask when you are doing anything but eating or drinking at any of these places.
- Check with the individual brewery before you head out, there could be day of hour changes because of the weather as the seating for most is entirely outdoor.
- Double check with the brewery to see if they are dog-friendly.
When you visit these or any local business, remember that things have not been easy for them as well. Be patient, allow for extra time for servers if the place is busy and tip appropriately.
Most of all, get out and safely, patronized the great businesses of the Hudson Valley. Cheers.