Are These the Best Breweries in Ulster County?

Have you been longing to head outside of your house to visit a local brewery? In most cases, depending on the brewery, you can pop in for a visit. Yes, there are a few "Covid" restrictions that have been put upon them, but they would love to see you and have you try their beer.

In no particular order of beer tastiness:

Woodstock Brewing in Phoenicia

Rough Cut Brewing Company, Kerhonksen

West Kill Brewing, West Kill

New Paltz Brewing Company, Wawarsing

Yard Owl Brewing, Gardiner

Keegan Ales, Kingston

Upward Brewing Company, Livingston Manor

Roscoe Beer Company, Roscoe

Gardiner Brewing Company, Gardiner

Hudson Ale Works, Highland

The above are just a few of the many great breweries in Ulster County, a reminder to us that we don't have to travel far to get great local beer and food.

Because of Covid, you will notice a few changes to these places if you had been there before, including:

As per NYS mandate, you will need to order food with your first alcohol purchase

You will need to wear a face covering or mask when you are doing anything but eating or drinking at any of these places.

Check with the individual brewery before you head out, there could be day of hour changes because of the weather as the seating for most is entirely outdoor.

Double check with the brewery to see if they are dog-friendly.

When you visit these or any local business, remember that things have not been easy for them as well. Be patient, allow for extra time for servers if the place is busy and tip appropriately.

Most of all, get out and safely, patronized the great businesses of the Hudson Valley. Cheers.