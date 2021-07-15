Lower Hudson Valley Teen Killed High School Student
A Lower Hudson Valley teen pleaded guilty to murder.
This week, Jamir Thompson of Yonkers pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Thompson was 15 when he fatally shot 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto-Montanez as she walked down Morningside Avenue in Yonkers with her nine-year-old sister.
Thompson was trying to shoot another man but instead shot Cotto-Montanez, an innocent bystander, in the head, officials say.
“One young life was tragically lost and another young life was forever changed on this terrible day,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah Rocah stated. “We will hold accountable those who commit acts of violence and continue to work on the scourge of illegal guns in our communities and fight to keep them out of the hands of young people.”
Thompson, now 17, was prosecuted as a Juvenile Offender. He is remanded pending sentencing which is scheduled for September 2, 2021, and faces a sentencing range of nine years to life.
