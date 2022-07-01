‘Loving’ New York Mother ‘Brutally’ Murdered in Hudson Valley

New York State Police are asking for help as they continue to try and solve a Hudson Valley murder. Police say new technology has breathed new life into the case.

On Tuesday, New York State Police asked the public for new information to help solve an 18-year-old homicide in the Hudson Valley.

Newburgh, New York Mother Found Dead On Route 9W in Town of Newburgh

On Wednesday, June 9, 2004, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Yvonne Torch was brutally beaten and murdered inside her business. At the time of her murder, Torch was the owner and operator of “His and Hers Salon” located on SR-9W in the Town of Newburgh. Torch was 31 years old at the time of her death. New York State Police describe her as a "loving mother and wife."

'Loving' Newburgh Mother, 'Brutally' Murdered in Hudson Valley, New York

"Law Enforcement Officers from the New York State Police, Town of Newburgh Police Department, and Orange County District Attorney’s Office worked on this case from its onset. Hundreds of leads were developed and investigated; however, her assailant was never identified," New York State Police stated on Tuesday in a press release.

Torch's grandmother-in-law was the last person to see Torch alive inside her business, according to Torch's husband.

"At around 10 a.m., my grandmother came in to get her hair done,” Pierre Torch told Dateline. The next customer who came in, he said, found Yvonne dead on the salon floor."

New Technology Gives "New Life" Into 18-Year-Old Orange County, New York Murder

New York State Police add new advancements in science and technology have breathed new life into the case. However, the police did not release any details about the new life in the case.

Police ask anyone with new information on this case to come forward to help authorities solve the case.

"Anyone with information about this case can contact Investigators Jeffrey Dalton or Matthew Schaffer, Troop F – Major Crimes Unit at (845) 344-5300. Anonymous tips may be called into the Troop F Major Crimes Unit confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police said.

