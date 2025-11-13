Landmark Upstate New York Business Closing After 60 Years

A beloved ski and golf resort is closing for good after more than 60 years.

Hudson Valley residents can't wait for ski season. I have a friend who's itching for snow. Sadly for him and other New Yorkers, a popular ski spot is closing for good this weekend.

Beloved New York Ski and Golf Center Closing After 60 Years

The Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center in Fayetteville, New York, will close permanently on November 15, 2025, ending more than six decades of family fun.

The local landmark, known for its skiing, snowboarding, and tubing in winter and mini-golf, batting cages, and a driving range in summer, has been a community staple for generations.

Reason For Closure

Longtime owner John Goodfellow is retiring.

The property from the longtime Central New York favorite was sold to a buyer who plans to use the land for something other than recreation.

Everything from rental gear to lifts is being sold off, with Oak Mountain in the Adirondacks already snagging Four Seasons’ old magic carpet lift.

Goodfellow thanked the many families who made memories there, saying he’s grateful for the decades of support.

For many New Yorkers, it's the end of an era. Another local tradition that's gone.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Burgers That No Longer Exist