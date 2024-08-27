Longtime New York Pizza Maker Refuses To Eat This Pizza

A New York pizza "connoisseur" refused to eat a style of pizza that's beloved by many.

What's better Chicago or New York-style pizza?

Chicago Vs New York Pizza

New Yorkers say pizza from the Empire State is the best because it's portable, inexpensive and great taste.

Others believe Chicago-style pizza is superior because of its flavorful crust, generous cheese and sauce, and rich taste.

New York-style pizza has a thin crust, while Chicago-style pizza is thicker and deeper, which requires a much longer baking time.

New York-style pizza is typically lighter on sauce and has more cheese than Chicago-style.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Refuses Chicago-Style Pizza

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Chicago last week the for Democratic National Convention.

It doesn't matter if you're red or blue, if you live in New York, you'll probably be happy to hear Hochul refused to eat Chicago-style pizza.

During the convention, a reporter wanted Hochul to try some Chicago-style pizza.

"It's kind of funny looking," Hochul said when offered a bite. "I'm not sure what to make of this like why is it so high? Like I I don't get it. I know it takes like an hour to make like (New Yorkers) get hungry, we're not waiting an hour. We want our pizza done in New York minute.

Hochul decided to "pass" on the offer, adding she would wait until she got back home to New York to enjoy some pizza.

"I have very high standards. I spent five years making pizza in high school," Hochul added. "I'm a pizza connoisseur. That's the size of about three pizzas I would have made. So I'm just saying you want to know about pizza, you talk to me!"

