Long Awaited Soap Shop to Open in Ulster County, NY

There are so many hidden gems within the Hudson Valley. Each town has local, special shops that make you feel right at home.

In the Hudson Valley, new businesses have already opened their doors while others are opening soon.

From new restaurants to unique shops and more, there's so much to see.

A new French Mediterranean restaurant called Lady has opened in Montgomery.

Also, Corey's Pickles, Strada Grill and 88 Charles Street Restaurant have also opened their doors in the same area.

A European style café called Diplomat Café opened in Goshen and a new restaurant called Monarca Cantina opened in Monroe.

It's wonderful to see the Hudson Valley growing and expanding, bringing new, local businesses to our area and favorite towns.

I love traveling to different states but there is always something new popping up in the Hudson Valley which makes it cool to experience local things. This makes it exciting to plan a day trip to a little town and explore everything that it has to offer.

Have you ever been to Phoenicia, NY before?

Phoenicia is a town located in Ulster County, NY. This town has a rich history filled with unexpected, fun things to do.

I had the chance to explore the Empire State Railway Museum and had an incredible time at Rail Explorers.

Click here to find out more about the museum.

You can also learn more about Rail Explorers here.

While I was there, I stayed in a cute Airbnb which made it relaxing to spend more time in nature. I also had the chance to explore everything on site at The Emerson

A new business in Phoenicia will be opening their doors soon.

This local business is bringing a new scent to town.

Phoenicia Soap Co. takes pride in using pure products which are grown in the Catskills. They are meant for healing, clearing, protection and soothing purposes.

These products are infused with local flowers and herbs. Most importantly, they are made right in Phoenicia.

You can join the grand opening at The Phoenicia Soap Co. Makers Space on May 7, 2022 from 11am-5pm on Route 28 in Mt. Tremper.

This is a perfect location, right across the street from the Emerson Resort.

Click here to find out more about this new business.

Do you know of any new businesses opening in the Hudson Valley? Which one will you visit first? Be sure to let us know below.

