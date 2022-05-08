Sullivan County Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Through Barn

Watch out! A local man who happened to be visiting the western part of the state for whatever reason didn't make the best first impression it seems.

WROC is reporting that the man's Wednesday night ended up with him allegedly crashing his vehicle into a barn. What exactly happened? Not too much is known as of now, but officials say that he has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, along with other various traffic violations.

WROC says that a 31-year-old man was traveling eastbound on a road in Rochester late Wednesday night before driving through an intersection and into a nearby driveway. From there, police say the man from Kauneonga Lake in Sullivan County struck an unoccupied parked vehicle with his pickup truck. WROC says that after hitting the other vehicle, the man and his pickup went sailing into a barn that was on the property.

There isn't any indication as of yet exactly how much damage was caused after the wreck. The suspect was not injured.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Drunks vs Houses

One of the last things you would expect as you sit in your own home is for a vehicle to go off-road and hit your house.

This is exactly what happened in the early morning hours in March when an allegedly intoxicated driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a house in New York state. It didn't end there though. Before being done, this 60-year-old driver ended up crashing his vehicle into a nearby body of water, as well as racking up a number of charges according to police.

WHAM says the man somehow failed to navigate an intersection and went off-road early that morning. From there, he hit a house in Edgemere before half submerging his vehicle in a channel of water. First responders were able to pull the man from the vehicle safely. But while the suspect was uninjured during the crash, he is now facing charges such as Driving While Intoxicated as a designated offense for a previous conviction within 10 years, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation.

There is no word if anyone was in the house, or if the structure faced serious damage.