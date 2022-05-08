Highland, New York Set to Welcome New Gas Station & Convenience Store

A popular name in convenience stores has announced there are getting ready to offer folks in Ulster County a new place to fill up, grab a coffee, and maybe some ice cream!

If you live in the Highland area of Ulster County or spend any time driving along Route 9W get ready for a big addition to the commute that will definitely make it a bit more convenient as Stewart's Shop has announced that they are getting ready to start construction on a new store.

According to the folks at Stewart's, the new store will be located on the corner of Chapel Hill Road and Route 9W at 3733 Route 9W, Highland, New York. The location is currently an old used car lot that hasn't been used for some time and once construction starts and is completed Stewart's is expecting to have the location open by July of this year. Here is the blueprint of what the store will look like...

The Highland Stewart's Shop will feature everything that has made Stewart's the go-to convenience store for most of the Hudson Valley. It'll have coffee, milk, snacks, gas, and ice cream, of course! Now if you've never had ice cream at Stewart's you don't know what you are missing.

They have all of the traditional ice cream flavors (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry) but also carry some awesome specialty flavors including, Death by Chocolate, Mint Cookie Crumble, Peanut Butter Panadaemnium, and Fireworks to name a few. Stewarts is also well known for coming up with limited-edition flavors every year and this year they have gone all out...

Limited Editon Ice Cream Flavors Now at Stewart's

Campfire S’Moreo

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Salted Cheesecake

Chocolate Caramel Tornado

French Toast Roast

Blueberry Crumble

To try all of these great flavors and more stop into one of the many Stewart's locations all over the Hudson Valley. They have stores in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Hopewell Junction, New Paltz, Ellenville, and many more. As you can see below I'm a huge fan of just about everything at Stewart's.....

