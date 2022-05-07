Poughkeepsie, New York doesn't have a reputation of being a very dangerous place. However some places are far more dangerous than others. Here is a list of places that you should avoid if looking to move or visit the City of Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie, New York covers about a 5 mile radius and it is the largest city in Dutchess County with a population in 2022 of almost 31,000 residents.

Newburgh has the reputation of being the most unsafe city in the Hudson Valley and for good reason. It is. It is actually one of the most dangerous places in the country. It ranked just behind Compton.

Poughkeepsie doesn't have crime numbers to brag about either. According to Neighborhood Scout, Poughkeepsie received low marks on the crime index. Their data shows that you have a 1 in 155 chance of having a property crime like theft, arson, or vandalism committed against you. They also claim you have a 1 in 121 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault, or rape committed against you. Poughkeepsie has a 94% higher crime rate than other cities close in size.

Poughkeepsie doesn't have a reputation of being the most dangerous place in the Hudson Valley but locals are definitely starting to notice the city's flaws especially when it comes to violent crime.

What streets should you avoid in Poughkeepsie?

According to CrimeGrade.org here is a list of streets in Poughkeepsie, New York that received an 'F' in violent crime numbers. This list reflects only violent crime and they are not listed in any particular order.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York

