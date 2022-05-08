Poughkeepsie Police Officer Significantly Impacts Young Boy

It was an incredibly sweet gesture. So what exactly happened? I was looking at Facebook the other afternoon and came across a very adorable photo. One thing I couldn't help but notice was the giant smiles on both the police officer and young child's faces in it. There's a very cute story about what happened, it shows you have law enforcement in the Hudson Valley goes above and beyond for their jobs.

What happened?

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Facebook Page, Officer Curless ran into a young Andy at Adam Fairacre Farms and the duo shared a special moment.

Hero and mentor:

The post mentioned that Andy wants to become a police officer when he is older and after hearing this, Officer Curless decided to help him out. He gave Andy a tour of his car and even let him check out some of the equipment. I bet Andy is going to be talking about this experience for a very, very long time.

The post received over 60 comments on Facebook and many people wrote in mentioning how sweet it was to see. Thank you Officer Curless for inspiring the youth here in the Hudson Vally and keeping our community safe. We appreciate all that you do and every other law enforcement member here.

