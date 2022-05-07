Free App: Hudson Valley Residents Can Now Identify Mysterious Birds in Their Backyard

Have you ever heard a noise outside and wondered exactly what it was?

This has happened to me plenty of times while living in the Hudson Valley. At times, I can't figure out if its a squirrel, a bird or some other kind of animal. I'm always curious as to what it may be and what specific calling it is doing at the moment.

You may have heard insects and wildlife sounds as they wake up from hibernation.

Since it's getting warmer, it feels good to spend time outside in the sun among our furry friends, and can't help but hear them sing their songs.

At times, it may be hard to understand some sounds of Hudson Valley wildlife.

While we may be able to detect the sounds of Spring peepers (frogs), and insects such as katydids, or cicadas, it may be harder to understand others.

I have always wanted to know what birds were chirping, what they looked like, and what their calls symbolized. Thankfully, I found a free app that was able to identify the mysterious birds in my backyard.

I was shocked and also very happy when all I had to do was click record and the names of the birds were popping up one after another one.

Here's how you can download this app and discover these sounds on your own.

The Cornell Lab, Merlin is the name of the app.

It's a bird ID app that has over 8,500+ bird species in its library. Merlin is a new bird ID tool which was created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They are also in partnership with Birds in the Hand LLC and other volunteer citizen scientists with bird enthusiasts.

Here's how I identified the names of the singing birds in my backyard.

Here's a screenshot to show how they were identified and the names of the singing birds. I was finally able to discover this one bird with the prettiest song that I haven't been able to spot which was the White-throated Sparrow.

Click here to find out more about this free app I used.

Here's how to properly use this app for the best benefits.

Download the app, click sound ID, and hit the record button.

Are there any sounds that need help identifying in your backyard?

Will this app also be useful to you? Share your thoughts with us below. Happy birdwatching!

