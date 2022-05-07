Local Ice Cream Shop Shamed on TikTok, Closes & Leaves New York

After a tough couple of years an ice cream shop with extremely high marks online has decided to not only close their doors but also to leave the state and start somewhere new.

It has not been easy for small businesses over the past 2 years. Just when people started to get out more and businesses have been able to have customers in at full capacity, inflation has raised operating costs. Businesses are forced to raise their costs. A post on social media took a lot of fans of a local ice cream shop by surprise as they announced they are closing for good and apparently moving their business to another state. They did not mention where they were moving to in the post. It's hard to imagine why an ice cream shop would shut down operations right before their busy season.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

ICESCREAMS got viral attention last summer after a Tik Tok video criticized how many rules were posted at the location. The most notable was that there was no screaming allowed. The video pointed out the irony since the name of the shop is called ICESCREAMS.

8 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Still Open in the Middle of Winter Here are the brave ice cream shops in the Hudson Valley that stay open all year... even in the cold months of winter