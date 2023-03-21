Local Business Was Firing Half Its Workers, Now it’s All of Them

A Hudson Valley company that was planning on laying off half of its workers now says that everyone is getting pink slips.

We told you back in December that a local distribution company was planning on laying off over half of its 106 employees. Those separations are currently taking place this month. But in an unfortunate turn of events, the workers who originally thought they were spared from losing their jobs have now learned that they need to go too.

According to a WARN notice filed with the State of New York, the Auto Plus distribution center in Chester originally said that it would be laying off 64 of its 106 employees. An amendment to that paperwork now states that the remaining employees will be laid off and the plant will be closing for good in June.

Google Google loading...

The company at 29 Elizabeth Drive distributes auto parts and supplies to Auto Plus and Pep Boys locations across the region. The plant's parent company, IEH Auto Parts LLC, recently joined forces with Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. When the merger was announced, the president of Auto Plus, Joe Ferrer, promised that the partnership would be good for business.

At the time, the CEO of Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, John R. Washbish, said he was looking forward to helping the company implement a "significant sales and growth strategy." It's unclear if closing the Hudson Valley plant is part of the company's original strategy or a reaction to current economic conditions.

Google Google loading...

The remaining employees, who are not represented by a union, will be terminated "on or about June 16."

Get our free mobile app

Four Hudson Valley Companies Among Fastest Growing in Country A list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States includes four spectacularly successful small businesses right here in the Hudson Valley.