Local Brewery Unveils Secret Code Word to Sample Ultra-Rare Brew

A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers.

Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.

A truly unique Hudson Valley beer

With all of that beer to make, brewer Jaimie Bishop still finds time to experiment and come up with new recipes. A labor of love, Bishop has been collaborating with Riverkeeper to create Shiprocked, a unique beer that utilizes the power of the Hudson River. After the initial brewing process, the double IPA is aged in barrels with extra hops and stored on a boat on the river. The gentle rocking of the water agitates the beer and extra hops to create this one-of-a-kind beer.

Canva Canva loading...

Bishop says the temperature and constant sloshing of the ingredients makes for a spectacular drinking experience. But, unfortunately, not everyone is going to be able to try it.

Because the beer is made in such a limited amount it's only being provided to beer lovers who know the "secret code word."

How to try it yourself

Shiprocked IPA will be one of over 200 beers available to sample at this weekend's Hudson River Craft Beer Festival. Bishop says the venue is the perfect place to unleash this special beer since it takes place at Riverfront Park in Beacon, at the shores of the river it was created in.

Those in attendance who would like to try Shiprocked can visit the Mill House Brewing Company's booth and whisper the code word to a worker. Those who know the word will be rewarded with a sample of this ultra-rare beer.

Tickets for the September 17 Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, including VIP tickets that get you an extra hour of admission, are currently on sale.

Chuck Merrihew for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Chuck Merrihew for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

So what's the code word?

In order to get Shiprocked IPA, you'll have to say the word community. Bishop says he chose the code word because it sums up what this beer is all about. Donating proceeds from their beer to Riverkeeper is just one of the ways Mill House Brewing Company gives back to the community. The brewery regularly partners with other non-profits and local organizations to spread awareness and cheer.

Is there another way to try the beer?

If you can't make it to the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival there will also be limited amounts of Shiprocked IPA available at the Mill House Brewing Company's taproom on Mill Street. You can contact them for more details and availability.

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!