Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?

The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.

What Kind of Food Will Beast Fishkill Serve?

The name doesn't tell us much about what kind of food they will serve.

The Hudson Valley has some awesome BBQ restaurants but Dutchess County doesn't have its fair share in my opinion. Beast Fishkill might tip that scale a little bit.

Beast Fishkill's Ties to Dutchess Biercafe

Beast Fishkill is a new venture by their neighbors across the street, The Dutchess Biercafe. The Dutchess Biercafe is one of the highest-rated restaurants in the Hudson Valley. They received 4.7 stars from almost 1,000 reviews on Google. It's exciting to see what kind of BBQ they will bring to the area.

They hope to open as soon as this month. Beast Fishkill is keeping fans up to date on their progress on social media.

Are you excited about Beast Fishkill? Do you think that Dutchess County needs another good BBQ restaurant?