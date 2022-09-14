10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley

According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region.

Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?

In the last few years, we've seen an uptick in dog-friendly businesses. Rover.com reports that stores like Lowes, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Norstrom, Macy's, and Apple all welcome well-behaved, leashed, dogs in their stores.

Here in the Hudson Valley, especially after COVID, many bars and restaurants with outdoor options became dog-friendly establishments. There are a handful of breweries and wineries that also welcome your 4 legged friends on their property.

Alan the pup enjoying Nostrano Winery in Marlboro

While they may be dog-friendly it's not the most fun your pup could have out on the town. So why not visit one of the several dog parks in the Hudson Valley?

Top Rated Hudson Valley Dog Parks

After doing a quick Google search we found 10 of the top-rated dog parks in the area. This time of year is perfect to introduce your dog to a new park and meet new friends.

We found parks from all over the Hudson Valley, from Milton to Peekskill to Kingston and Poughkeepsie. The fun doesn't stop for your pup with parks that offer fun obstacles (like tunnels and see-saws!) and fenced-in areas where they can run and let the wind blow through their fur.

Take a look at the list of the 10 top-rated dog parks in the Hudson Valley below.

