Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.

It’s the Heart of the Hudson Valley Bounty Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10AM - 4PM at Cluett Schantz Memorial Park on Route 9W in Milton. It’s a great chance to check out and taste some of the best local products that the Hudson valley has to offer. There will be restaurants and bakeries, a farmers market, live music and activities for the whole family including face painting and crafts, a bounce house, a kids fishing area, country line dancing, tons of local vendors and even a flea market for shoppers like me.

The entertainment at the Heart of the Hudson Valley Bounty Festival is local, too. You can check out dance demonstrations with Madeline's Dance Center and Anita Jean's Senior Tappers. The live music will be provided by School of Rock out of Beacon. There will also be the Plattekill 4-H Petting Zoo, a carnival slide and games. And if you love the water, you can take kayak lessons in the pond.

That’s what I would call a full day of fun. So full, in fact, that you might not be able to fit it all in. So get there early and plan to spend at least a few hours enjoying the best of what the Hudson Valley has to offer.

