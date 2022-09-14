Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life

A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family.

The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died.

Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning

A family from Bellerose, New York was vacationing in the Hudson Valley. The family went swimming in White Lake at approximately 10 a.m. Tragedy struck the Long Island family around 2 p.m.

On Sunday, August 28, at approximately 2:15 p.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to White Lake in the town of Bethel for a report of three people who went underwater and failed to resurface.

Around 2 p.m., 34-year-old Afrid Haider disappeared into the lake. 18-year-old Basir Amin jumped in to save him, but he also disappeared. That's when 21-year-old Nasrin Amin jumped in to save her brother and brother-in-law.

"We were just knee-deep in water, suddenly my brother-in-law disappeared, and my brother Basir jumped in to save him. He also disappeared. My younger sister, Nasrin, jumped in after them to help and was struggling as well," Forhad Ahmed wrote in a GoFundMe. "We noticed something was wrong, and I rushed in immediately with a water board. I tried to grab them to hold the board, but I was dragged down into the water myself. After a minute, which felt like hours, I got back up trying to get air."

3 People From Long Island, New York Drowned in White Lake

All three victims were recovered by responding divers from Bethel Fire. All three were under the water for a period of time, police say.

Life-saving measures were started immediately. All were transported to Garnet Medical in Harris, New York.

Basir Amin was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Haider dyed a few days later while Nasrin was on life support, fighting for her life.

Third Person Dies From Drowning in Sullivan County, New York

Family members confirmed Nasrin lost her battle this week.

"It is with a heavy heart I share this unfortunate news, after (an) extremely painful and challenging time, Nasrin Amin has officially passed away," Ahmed said.

GoFundMe Started For Family

A GoFundMe was started for the family.

"My whole family is saddened and traumatized by this whole devastation. We ask for your support and prayers during this very difficult time as we grieve and attempt to heal," Ahmed stated.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 14, nearly $136,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

