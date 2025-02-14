Life-Threatening Car Failures Reported In New York—Lives At Risk

New York drivers beware! Some cars are shutting down without warning. Could yours be next?

Picture this, you're driving on the New York State Thruway and then suddenly, your car loses all ability to drive. With no warning.

My Honda’s Engine Died—And Honda Won’t Admit There’s a Problem

Well, that's what happened to me a few weeks ago.

I could have been killed on the New York State Thruway because my 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid experienced a sudden loss of power.

One moment, I was driving normally—then, without warning, my check engine light came on.

I lost ALL ability to drive the car! It was terrifying.

I had zero ability to accelerate and was forced to pull over in the pouring rain (of course it was raining LOL) as my car rapidly lost speed.

After safely pulling over (if you can safely pull over on the New York State Thruway) every warning light on the dashboard illuminated, and my car became completely inoperable.

The Breakdown That Shouldn’t Have Happened

I had my vehicle towed to Morehead Honda in Newburgh, where they ran diagnostics and ultimately hit me with some bad news:

My car needed nearly $6,000 in repairs!

A Possible Recall Connection? What Honda Says Happened

Honda Knows There is a Problem:

What's most upsetting and shocking to me, is that even if my issues aren't related to the recall, the dealership acknowledged that they have seen similar engine failures in 2018-2020 Accords and 2017-2018 CR-Vs.

In fact, they said Honda quietly fixed the problem in newer models (2021+)—but they still won’t acknowledge it as a defect in mine. Or others.

That means my engine failure is not some one-in-a-million fluke. But Honda refuses to take responsibility, leaving me on the hook for an absurdly expensive repair.

This Shouldn’t Happen

So why hasn't Honda addressed this issue with older Accords?

This strongly suggests a pattern of failure that should not be occurring in a car with under 100,000 miles.

I’ve owned multiple Hondas in my life, and one of the main reasons I’ve stuck with the brand is its reliability. But a catastrophic engine failure before 100,000 miles?

The fact that Honda knows of multiple similar issues but still won’t acknowledge a potential defect is beyond frustrating.

The Bigger Issue

If this has happened to my car and others, how many more are out there at risk? How many Honda owners are unknowingly driving around in vehicles that could suffer the same fate?

Honda needs to take a hard look at these engine failures and recognize them as more than just unfortunate one-offs. Until then, owners like me are left to deal with the fallout of an issue that should have been addressed long before our engines gave out.

Given that my breakdown occurred in a dangerous situation on the New York State Thruway, I hoped Honda would take responsibility in assisting with the repair costs.

I reached out to customer service but was ignored for weeks. When I finally heard from someone, I was pretty much told I was left on read, meaning my case was looked at but ignored.

It's now being looked out. Or so I'm told.

This failure could have resulted in a severe accident, as I lost acceleration on a major highway. Additionally, if this issue is something Honda has recognized in previous models and later corrected, I believe that I should not be solely responsible for the repair costs.

Have you had a similar experience? Let’s get the conversation going—maybe together, we can get some answers.

For the record, the people at Morehead Honda in Newburgh were fantastic. This is a Honda issue and not a local dealership issue.

Honda has not returned multiple media requests for comment regarding this article.

The most dangerous and safest cars are below:

