‘Life-Saving Critical Care’ Available To More Of Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Kingston's HealthAlliance Hospital is now considered a level three trauma center.

WMCHealth’s HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston Now a Level 3 Trauma Center

The hospital in Kingston is the only trauma center in the western Hudson River region between Albany and Newburgh with a Level III designation from New York State, officials say.

"This means residents of Ulster County and the surrounding communities will now have faster access to life-saving critical care along with direct ties to one of the most comprehensive trauma networks in New York State," a spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

A Level III Adult Trauma Center means local residents and visitors can now benefit from a nearby trauma service with direct ties to one of the most comprehensive trauma networks in New York State.

Top Hudson Valley Officials React

Many top Hudson Valley officials are reacting to this great news.

This distinction indicates that patients can receive fast care during the crucial early moments following an injury.

Patients can also now take advantage of a wide range of trauma services offered by Westchester County Medical Center's health network.

“The earliest moments of care after trauma is referred to in medicine as the 'golden hour' as the delivery of the proper care in a timely manner increases the likelihood of a positive outcome for the injured individual,” said Kartik Prabhakaran, MD, Section Chief, Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Westchester Medical Center. “Expanding trauma services to HealthAlliance Hospital is a huge development for our neighbors as residents of Ulster County, Delaware County, northern Dutchess County, as well as the many visitors to region, will have nearby access to life-changing and lifesaving care.”

This will make it less likely a patient will need to be transferred elsewhere.

