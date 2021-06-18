Legally Haunted Hudson Valley Home Harbors Friendly Ghosts

Who says hauntings always have to be scary?

There's a good chance that if you grew up in the Hudson Valley you're familiar with all the history a lore surrounding the area. We live in a pretty historic region of New York State, so obviously some of it's haunted.

It's a pretty well known fact that there is a legally haunted house in the Hudson Valley. If you're not familiar, the house is located at 1 Laveta Place in Nyack in Rockland County. The Ackley family lived in the home back in the 60s before it was deemed legally haunted after the Ackley family forgot to disclose the paranormal activity before selling the home.

Cynthia Ackley spoke with the podcast called Criminal back in August of 2020. Ackley elaborated on what her family experienced while living in the Nyack home. When most people hear a house is legally haunted, or if they hear anything is haunted, they usually think it's by negative spirits.

Ackley cleared that up pretty quickly sharing some fun, light-hearted yet spooky stories about the Rockland County home she grew up in.

One of the most popular stories involves Cynthia's mother Helen. When they first moved into the home, Helen was on a ladder painting the walls when she saw a man sitting with his legs crossed on the other side of the room. Cynthia retells the story and shared that her mother asked the manly figure if he liked the color she chose. The spirit nodded his head and disappeared.

The other ghosts in the home were known to wake the children up right before their alarms went off so they weren't late for school. Cynthia explains that her bed would shake in the early morning hours during the school week. However, once while the kids were on winter break the beds kept shaking. So Cynthia and her siblings spoke aloud and told the spirits that school was on break and the beds stopped shaking for the rest of that week.

Sure the home on 1 Laveta Place in Nyack on paper is legally haunted, but it sounds like more of a Casper situation than Amityville Horror.

Would you spend a night in a legally haunted house?