PD: Unlicensed Hudson Valley Man Drives Through Detour, Injures 2

A Hudson Valley man with 16 active suspensions is accused of driving through a detour because he allegedly didn't have enough gas.

Monticello police recently arrested 38-year-old Jamiller Drayton of Monticello. On Thursday around 7:40 a.m., Drayton was operating a 2009 Dodge Avenger on West Broadway in the Village of Monticello, when he approached a road closure at the intersection of Hillside Avenue. Village of Monticello DPW and NYSDOT workers were repairing a damaged guard rail and had closed a portion of West Broadway while making the repairs.

Drayton was verbally advised by DPW workers of the detour route he needed to take but Drayton told the workers that he didn’t have enough gas in his vehicle to take the detour, officials say.

Drayton then deliberately drove through the barricaded road closure which resulted in him running over the foot of one worker and hitting the elbow of another worker with the mirror of the vehicle, police say.

Drayton fled the scene but was followed by another worker to a residence at Fairground Estates at Harmony lane. Monticello police responded to the residence and took Drayton into custody.

A driver's license check showed that Drayton possessed no New York State license and currently has 16 active suspensions on 11 separate dates, according to the Monticello Police Department.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident, all misdemeanors.

Drayton was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court. In accordance with the NYS Bail reform, Drayton was ordered released on his own recognizance to reappear in August.

