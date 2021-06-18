NYSP: Hudson Valley Woman Tried to Ingest Cocaine to Avoid Arrest

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of trying to ingest seven grams of cocaine to avoid being arrested on Route 9.

On Thursday, New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested 54-year-old Brigid M. Fonda of Livingston for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., New York State Police troopers from the Livingston barracks conducted a vehicle and traffic stop of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an alleged violation of the vehicle and traffic law on State Route 9 in the town of Livingston.

The investigation discovered Fonda possessed approximately seven grams of cocaine, police say. Once police discovered Fonda was in possession of seven grams of cocaine she attempted to destroy the evidence by ingesting the cocaine, according to New York State Police.

Fonda is also accused of actively resisting arrest after allegedly attempting to ingest the cocaine. Fonda was arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear on August 5, at 5:00 p.m.

